How to Get Free Stuff on Temu — Save Big on the Popular Shopping App

Have you gotten targeted ads from Temu promoting must-have items at unbelievable prices? If you’re looking to save money on everyday essentials, you may want to know more about Temu, the new shopping app boasting everything from clothing to cookware and beauty products … for less.

Turns out the #1 shopping app in Google Play and the App Store right now is Temu, a Boston-based online marketplace that sells low-priced items to U.S. and Canadian shoppers. So, how can a new online shopping megastore appear out of nowhere and suddenly beat out Amazon, Shein, and Walmart? And is it true you can get free stuff on Temu? Let’s find out.

What is Temu?

Temu is a globalized version of Pinduoduo, a billionaire Chinese e-commerce company. And just like AliExpress and Wish — who never captured the wallets of American audiences mainly because listings were fake, products were cheaply made and extreme shipping delays — Temu advertises low-priced everyday products.

Launched in late 2022, Temu is an online shopping site that hosts millions of third-party vendors who can sell incredibly cheap items due to the low manufacturing costs in China. And despite being headquartered in Boston, it's a Chinese-owned multinational commerce group with a market cap of over $120 billion.

Is Temu legit?

So, is Temu legit? Despite some negative online reviews, Temu is totally legit. The company has been verified, it’s owned by a legitimate corporation, they support secure payment methods like PayPal and Apple Pay, and they have many different security measures in place.

And while their products are real, and you will eventually receive them, they might not look exactly like what you ordered, which would explain their TrustPilot average three-star review. Temu hasn't been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) yet and there are many complaints about the long delivery times.

How can I get free stuff on Temu?

You’ve probably heard that you can score free gifts on Temu. Here’s how it could work after you agree to play their mobile game. Keep in mind that these types of offers change all the time. Visit the company’s website on your mobile phone and click on “Get This Offer” to download the Temu App.

New users can also go into the app and search for code S2WUPZ5 to get a free item.