Mickey Drexler: Former Gap and J. Crew CEO Has Impressive Net Worth

Millard "Mickey" Drexler gained wealth and notoriety for his work on the Gap brand, often credited with helping to spearhead the Gap's rise through the 1990s. After 2002, when Gap founder Donald Fisher forced him to vacate the CEO position, he was soon hired on as the CEO at J. Crew. During his time at J. Crew, he helped position the retailer as an upscale boutique until sales dropped and he stepped down in 2017. He currently leads his son's clothing company, Alex Mill.

Birthdate: August 17, 1944

Spouse: Peggy Drexler

Education: MBA from Boston University