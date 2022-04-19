Invest in Real Estate With Only a Few Dollars

Subleasing, when you rent out a space you're renting already, can be a great way to earn income through real estate. You can sublease a residential or commercial space, and sometimes for more than the original rent if you've furnished the place. It doesn't have to be for long, either: platforms such as Airbnb let you list a space for as little as a day. For any subleasing arrangement, however, you should always ask for the property owner's permission.