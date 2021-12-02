Digital Real Estate Is a Hot New Thing—How You Can Invest in It

On Instagram when a person wants to promote a picture or ad, the post is elevated and marketed to a larger audience. The person or company seeking to promote their post pays for the promotional marketing and Instagram makes money from that, just as a landlord would collect rent or a bank collecting a mortgage. Other sites like Shopify work in a similar way—functioning as a digital commercial space. People are allowed to house their products on a Shopify website and pay a percentage of their revenue to Shopify for their services.