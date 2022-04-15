Real Estate Can Be a Liquid Investment, Depends on Your Approach

If you have cash, you can put some of it in a checking or savings account. If you have a financial emergency, you can access the money in the account. Stocks, ETFs, and bonds are liquid assets because you can almost instantly change them into cash. However, keep in mind that some stocks may be more liquid than others. For example, while you may instantly get a buyer for blue-chip stocks like Coca-Cola, it may take time before you sell penny stocks on the OTC markets.