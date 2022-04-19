How Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries Built His Net Worth

However, not everyone was a fan. In the early 2000s, A&F faced heavy criticism for slogans on the t-shirts it sold. Some of the controversial t-shirt slogans read "Wong Brothers Laundry Service – Two Wongs Can Make It White," "Female streaking encouraged," and "It's All Relative in West Virginia." The retailer also came under fire for a line of thongs for pre-teen girls with phrases like "Eye Candy" and "Wink Wink" printed on them.