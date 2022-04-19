Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Delves Into Abercrombie & Fitch’s Scandal-Ridden Past

As the documentary will show when it starts streaming on April 19, Jeffries’s “outspoken” nature brought bad press to the company. (Recall, if you will, the 2006 Salon interview in which Jeffries said that A&F was “absolutely” exclusionary and only wanted to market to “cool, good-looking people.”) But for as vocal as he was then, Jeffries seems awfully press-shy now. He seems not to have participated in White Hot, and information about his current life is woefully scarce. Here’s what we do know.