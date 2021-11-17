Von Dutch: Hulu Documentary Explores Once Popular Fashion Brand

As Paris Hilton says in the trailer for The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For, Von Dutch was “iconic for Y2K fashion.” Its famous devotees also included Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ashton Kutcher, and countless other A-listers.

“Trucker caps, jeans, jackets. That was like our uniform, basically,” Hilton adds in the trailer.

So, what happened to Von Dutch?