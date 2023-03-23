Selling on Poshmark? Here's 6 Tips for Driving Sales

If you're looking to declutter and turn some form of profit from selling second-hand home goods, fashion, electronics, and more, Poshmark has joined the ranks of online personal retailing. This social marketplace offers something for everyone while standing in as an alternative to spending money at leading retailer chains that will still make money whether you shop there or not.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Are you interested in selling items on Poshmark? Here are the six best tips for success when selling on Poshmark.

1. Use keywords in your titles when listing items for sale

Source: Unsplash

When listing items for sale, reach eager and potential buyers by using keywords. Poshmark buyers will be able to better locate items they're looking for through your detailed descriptions. The more specific the listing, the better your chances of targeting consumers.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Using keywords in your item descriptions makes you more likely to draw consumers to your Poshmark profile organically. If you have fewer keywords in a listing, it will be harder for them to see your items.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

2. Price realistically when selling on Poshmark

Source: Unsplash/Sasun Bughdaryan

There's something incredibly frustrating about knowing you're actively overpaying for something that shouldn't be priced higher than its markup. Those using apps such as Poshmark are looking for a bargain on something they want to avoid paying full price for. They're searching on second-hand sites to find a good deal. And although your goods may feel more valuable to you, when selling on Poshmark, it's wise to think about a consumer's point of view.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

High markups for your used items are a surefire way to deter potential buyers. So, factor in the age of the item, its quality, and the price you bought it originally. Comparing other prices for similar (or the same) items on Poshmark can help you determine a reasonable price point for you and other Poshmark users.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. Try to achieve fast shipping time

Source: Poshmark

Consider the shipping time if you're trying to up your reputation when selling on Poshmark. The sooner you're able to ship it out, the better. Not only will it put you in better standing with your customers, but it may also reflect in any product reviews written about the item or you as a seller. Fast shipping is satisfying and has become a near-necessity in online retail. By meeting shipping needs, you're on your way to growing your Poshmark sales.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Poshmark provides the shipping label for you, so there are no extra steps in figuring out how to label your outbound packages. Once you've received your shipping label from Poshmark, you can drop it at a post office or in your mailbox.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. Include clear, well-let pictures of your items when selling on Poshmark

Source: Poshmark Facebook

When selling on Poshmark, include clear, well-lit pictures of the item you want to list. It's common to see online reviews mention "not as pictured" in their briefs, which causes potential buyers to err on the side of caution. Poshmark buyers are more likely to respond positively to listings that clearly and accurately picture the item.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

So use good lighting, multiple angles, multiple photos, a blank background, and close-up photos of the item and its tags. And while it isn't ideal, noting any product flaws is just as important as emphasizing its strengths.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

5. When selling on Poshmark, update your sale listings often

Source: Poshmark

Poshmark users may be looking for a deal, but they also want to purchase from real people. Frequent and active Poshmark profiles have a higher rate of selling their belongings than profiles that look or feel inactive. That inactivity from a Poshmark seller may drive potential consumers away out of fear their purchase may not be fulfilled. And for good reason, as online shopping is a haven for scams.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

List new items on Poshmark when possible, but this doesn't mean you have to clear out your closet every month. Poshmark allows its vendors to sell an array of products through their site.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

6. Join a Posh Party

Source: Poshmark Facebook

Selling on Poshmark requires a consumer-seller relationship to be successful. Posh Parties break down the barriers of virtual retail while standing in as another form of increasing your total sales on Poshmark. These digital shopping events bring users together to buy and sell goods in real-time. There are four daily events when it comes to attending Posh Parties, and after they've concluded, guests can browse one another's online listings.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement