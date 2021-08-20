Poshmark’s Stock Seems Oversold Now but Its Long-Term Outlook Remains Solid

Poshmark, among the most successful online clothing resale platforms, provides sellers with instant exposure and a guaranteed audience. Therefore, it can charge higher take rates than most of its peers.

Its active user count has been growing at a healthy rate, by more than 140 percent over the last three years, and despite being a relatively new company, its free cash flow is positive. Furthermore, its asset-light model (it doesn’t need to carry any inventory like traditional retailers) should give it wide EBITDA margins. These positives make the company an attractive long-term investment.