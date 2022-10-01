Where to Shop to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there are many ways to donate to various charities raising funds for breast cancer research — including shopping.
National and local retailers have products whose proceeds will go to organizations such as the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which makes donating to these great charities easier than ever.
Want to get started? Check out our list of products you can buy to give back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Vera Bradley
Lifestyle brand Vera Bradley has a Carry Pink Collection where shoppers can buy anything from their signature paisley totes to a pink plush throw blanket, with all proceeds going to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
The brand was inspired to start the foundation after one of its first sales representatives, Mary Sloan, died from breast cancer in the early '90s. So far, the foundation has raised over $37 million.
Teleflora
Send Teleflora's Pink Power bouquet to a breast cancer survivor or anyone currently battling breast cancer, and 15 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the BCRF.
Papyrus
Greeting card company Papyrus has a whole section dedicated to greeting cards in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For each card sold, Papyrus donates 25 cents and 50 cents for each stationary set sold.
Since 2007, Papyrus has funded over 4,000 hours of research!
Ann Taylor
In 2022, Ann Taylor and LOFT are celebrating Pink Day on Oct. 1, where the brands will match up to $100,000 in customer donations made in stores and online throughout the day.
Since 2005, Ann Taylor and LOFT have raised over $55 million dollars for BCRF.
Ralph Lauren
The fashion brand launched its Pink Pony Campaign in 2000, and when you shop the collection, 25 percent of each item purchased is donated.
The collection has apparel for both men and women, featuring the brand's iconic logo in pink.
Kendra Scott
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott has a Shop for Good collection on her website, with rose quartz earrings, rose gold charm necklace, and more benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Jimmy Choo
The fashion brand launched its second limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2022 — and starting Oct. 1, the bright pink collection of handbags and shoes will be available to purchase in select Jimmy Choo stores and online with 20 percent of the purchase price going to BCRF.
David Yurman
For each ribbon motif piece sold from David Yurman, 20 percent of the purchase price is donated to the BCRF. However, the brand also sells a more affordable rubber bracelet, with 100 percent of the net profits going to the foundation.
Sugar Factory
Throughout the month of October, Sugar Factory is serving the Think Pink Insane Milkshake. For each milkshake sold $1 will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Bloomingdales
Now through Oct. 31, you can partner up with Bloomingdales to raise money for breast cancer research with its Give Pink, Get More program. For every $250 you spend using your Bloomingdales credit card, you will receive $25 in rewards.
Bloomingdales has donated more than $12 million to the fight against breast cancer.
Lele Sadoughi
All through October, 10 percent of the proceeds from Lele Sadoughi's Pink Crystal Knotted Headband (valued at $195) will go to the American Cancer Society.
Avon
The Avon Breast Cancer Crusade launched in 2000, and the company has donated over $800 million. This year, you can shop for the cause with their Support Pink Hope collection, which features items such as socks, bracelets, and running shoes.
Anne Klein
For the second year in a row, Anne Klein is donating $10,000 regardless of sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. However, you can still shop the brand's Breast Cancer Awareness Tee for $39.95.
Torrid
Plus-size fashion brand Torrid has a Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, and from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, 20 percent of profits will go to the Torrid Foundation, in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Canadian Cancer Society.
Amazon
And remember to shop always on smile.amazon.com when doing your Amazon online shopping, and for the month of October, set your charity to one of the hundreds going toward breast cancer research and awareness including the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, and HIS Breast Cancer Awareness.