Breast Cancer Awareness products
Source: Ralph Lauren, Avon, Kendra Scott

Where to Shop to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By

Oct. 1 2022, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there are many ways to donate to various charities raising funds for breast cancer research — including shopping.

National and local retailers have products whose proceeds will go to organizations such as the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which makes donating to these great charities easier than ever.

Want to get started? Check out our list of products you can buy to give back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Vera Bradley

breast cancer awareness product
Source: Vera Bradley

Lifestyle brand Vera Bradley has a Carry Pink Collection where shoppers can buy anything from their signature paisley totes to a pink plush throw blanket, with all proceeds going to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

The brand was inspired to start the foundation after one of its first sales representatives, Mary Sloan, died from breast cancer in the early '90s. So far, the foundation has raised over $37 million.

Teleflora

breast cancer awareness product
Source: Teleflora

Send Teleflora's Pink Power bouquet to a breast cancer survivor or anyone currently battling breast cancer, and 15 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the BCRF.

Papyrus

breast cancer product
Source: Papyrus

Greeting card company Papyrus has a whole section dedicated to greeting cards in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For each card sold, Papyrus donates 25 cents and 50 cents for each stationary set sold.

Since 2007, Papyrus has funded over 4,000 hours of research!

Ann Taylor

ann taylor breast cancer foundation
Source: Ann Taylor

In 2022, Ann Taylor and LOFT are celebrating Pink Day on Oct. 1, where the brands will match up to $100,000 in customer donations made in stores and online throughout the day.

Since 2005, Ann Taylor and LOFT have raised over $55 million dollars for BCRF.

Ralph Lauren

ralph lauren breast cancer foundation
Source: Ralph Lauren

The fashion brand launched its Pink Pony Campaign in 2000, and when you shop the collection, 25 percent of each item purchased is donated.

The collection has apparel for both men and women, featuring the brand's iconic logo in pink.

Kendra Scott

kendra scott breast cancer foundation
Source: Kendra Scott

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott has a Shop for Good collection on her website, with rose quartz earrings, rose gold charm necklace, and more benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Jimmy Choo

jimmy choo breast cancer
Source: Jimmy Choo

The fashion brand launched its second limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2022 — and starting Oct. 1, the bright pink collection of handbags and shoes will be available to purchase in select Jimmy Choo stores and online with 20 percent of the purchase price going to BCRF.

David Yurman

david yurman breast cancer
Source: David Yurman

For each ribbon motif piece sold from David Yurman, 20 percent of the purchase price is donated to the BCRF. However, the brand also sells a more affordable rubber bracelet, with 100 percent of the net profits going to the foundation.

Sugar Factory

Throughout the month of October, Sugar Factory is serving the Think Pink Insane Milkshake. For each milkshake sold $1 will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Bloomingdales

bloomingdales breast cancer
Source: Bloomingdales

Now through Oct. 31, you can partner up with Bloomingdales to raise money for breast cancer research with its Give Pink, Get More program. For every $250 you spend using your Bloomingdales credit card, you will receive $25 in rewards.

Bloomingdales has donated more than $12 million to the fight against breast cancer.

Lele Sadoughi

lele sadoughi breast cancer
Source: Lele Sadoughi

All through October, 10 percent of the proceeds from Lele Sadoughi's Pink Crystal Knotted Headband (valued at $195) will go to the American Cancer Society.

Avon

avon breast cancer foundation
Source: Avon

The Avon Breast Cancer Crusade launched in 2000, and the company has donated over $800 million. This year, you can shop for the cause with their Support Pink Hope collection, which features items such as socks, bracelets, and running shoes.

Anne Klein

anne klein breast cancer
Source: Anne Klein

For the second year in a row, Anne Klein is donating $10,000 regardless of sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. However, you can still shop the brand's Breast Cancer Awareness Tee for $39.95.

Torrid

torrid breast cancer shop
Source: Torrid

Plus-size fashion brand Torrid has a Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, and from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, 20 percent of profits will go to the Torrid Foundation, in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Canadian Cancer Society.

Amazon

amazon smile
Source: Amazon

And remember to shop always on smile.amazon.com when doing your Amazon online shopping, and for the month of October, set your charity to one of the hundreds going toward breast cancer research and awareness including the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, and HIS Breast Cancer Awareness.

