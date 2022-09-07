Companies With Age Limits for Board Members Are Changing Their Tune

“It was important to us as a board to assure our stakeholders that Brian intends to stay in his role beyond the traditional retirement age of 65,” said Monica Lozano, the lead independent director of Target’s Board of Directors, in a press release. “Since joining Target in 2014, Brian has worked to transform Target into an omnichannel leader by driving a guest-centric, purpose-driven strategy. The board is pleased that Brian has committed to continue leading Target’s strategy and driving its multi-year, long-range plan alongside his talented leadership team.”