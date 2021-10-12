Merck Sells COVID Pill to U.S. at $700 Per Treatment Course

Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. has entered the COVID-19 treatment arena as it requests emergency-use approval from the FDA. Naturally, people wonder how much the pill will cost.

As patients take on tens of thousands (or more) in COVID-19 hospitalization debt, people are hopeful for alternatives that incur less financial risk.

In a press release, Merck wrote, "At the interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50 percent." Of the patients who received the pill, 7.3 percent were either hospitalized or died through day 29.

Merck (NYSE: MRK ) announced on Oct. 11 that it's seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for its pill molnupiravir. Made in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the COVID-19 drug is an oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of early COVID-19 in at-risk adults.

COVID-19 pill could fill a gap in countries without vaccine access

In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines are readily available. However, there's still a large portion of unvaccinated individuals who have avoided the jab by choice. Meanwhile, many countries in the world have trouble accessing enough vaccines, which makes it difficult for populations that want the shots to get them. These areas are called vaccine deserts.

Countries like Chad, Tanzania, Eritrea, and Burundi are vaccine deserts. Along with other countries, they're the last in line to receive vaccines. They fall victim to delays and shortages throughout the vaccine industry supply chain. This can cause new strains of the virus to come through, which could spread to other parts of the world.

If approved internationally, Merck's molnupiravir could help countries access treatment for COVID-19 despite limited access to vaccines.