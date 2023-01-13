Home > Personal Finance > Retail & Wholesale Source: Getty Images Babies "R" Us Is Making a Comeback With Flagship Store in New Jersey's Mega-Mall By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 13 2023, Updated 8:45 a.m. ET

Although many baby stores worldwide offer a wide range of products, we can't help but miss Babies "R" Us. The baby superstore provided parents with everything baby-related, and we mean everything, but sadly, it couldn't stand the test of time.

After several years in the dark, Babies "R" Us is back in the spotlight. We all know the brand folded back in 2018, so what's going on? Wait, is Babies "R" Us still in business? Here's everything we know.

Is Babies "R" Us still in business?

In a shocking turn of events, Babies "R" Us is making a comeback! After WHP Global acquired the brand in 2021, the New York-based brand management firm made relaunching the store its top priority. By December 2021, WHP Global successfully opened a Toys "R" Us flagship store at the American Dream mall in New Jersey. Now, it seems the firm is ready to see Babies"R"Us back in the spotlight as well.

"Following the success of the Toys "R" Us flagship, which opened just over a year ago, we are thrilled to see Babies "R" Us back in the U.S. as part of the unparalleled retail experience that can only be found at American Dream," Don Ghermezian, president and CEO of American Dream, said via Forbes.

Don added, "We are excited to add the first Babies "R" Us flagship to our robust retail and entertainment lineup and know that families with young children and expecting parents will be thrilled to have access to this incredible destination for all their baby related needs."

Yehuda Shmidman, the chairman and CEO of WHP Global, said in a press release that opening the flagship store is "a huge milestone in the return of Babies "R" Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies "R" Us in the future."

The 10,000 square-foot flagship store will be a "one-stop-shop for all things baby, offering a full range of products, services, and expertise to support the needs of new and expecting parents and families," per the official press release. The store will also offer many interactive experiences for its customers, including a "Stroller Test Track, Bon Voyage Photo-Opp station where parents can announce their new arrival, and a Wishing Tree, where friends and family members can share their well wishes for baby."

When did Babies "R" Us go out of business?

For those who have forgotten, Babies "R" Us went out of business in 2018. The brand, alongside Toys "R" Us, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all U.S. stores by June 2018. Luckily, as we previously stated, WHP Global acquired the brand in 2021 and its preparing to make a major comeback.

