Blast From the Past—Is Sears Still in Business? Barely

Sears, the once-popular retailer, appears to be struggling to survive as we move through 2021. Sears Holding Company was formed 16 years ago via a merger between Sears, Roebuck & Co. and Kmart Holding Corporation. The company filed for bankruptcy nearly three years ago and very few Sears store locations remain operational.

The merger, which executives at both retailers hoped would inject new life into the combined company, was disappointing. Sears Holding Company filed Chapter 11 paperwork in 2018.

The merger of the two retailers created the new corporation, Sears Holding Corporation, which listed for trading on the Nasdaq as “SHLD.” At the time of the merger, Sears Holding was to be the third-largest U.S. retailer with about $55 billion in annual revenues.

In 2005, Sears merged with the also-struggling retailer Kmart. Prior to the merger, Kmart Holding Corporation was publicly traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol "KMRT." Sears, Roebuck & Co. was also a public company and traded on the NYSE under the symbol “S.”

Sears filed for bankruptcy

In October 2018, Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy when about 700 Sears stores remained in the U.S. In comparison, there were a combined 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores at the time of the 2005 merger.

Part of the bankruptcy deal included closing about 142 of the remaining store locations, many of which were in shopping malls that had lost their appeal for U.S. shoppers.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, CNBC reported that multiple CEOs of other retailers saw the failure of the merger well in advance of the bankruptcy. Former CEO of Sears Canada, Mark Cohen, stated at that time that the company “was toast about a day after it closed.”

Another former retail executive, former Toys "R" Us CEO Gerald Storch, said that Sears had long lacked a “sustainable competitive advantage.” However, the toy retailer has seen its own share of struggles. Storch noted that it didn’t excel in any areas important to consumers.

Article continues below advertisement

Telsey Advisory Group CEO Dana Telsey told CNBC at the time of Sears’ bankruptcy that it had been “a long time coming.”

Sears is still $80 million in debt to administrative creditors. Also, legal bills for the bankruptcy proceedings have reached nearly $250,000, according to Debtwire data.

Article continues below advertisement