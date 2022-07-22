Baby Formula Shortage Persists Despite Lack of News Headlines

Now, authorities are working to address this issue. On July 15, 2022, the House passed a bipartisan bill that will make imported baby formula cheaper for parents. The bill will now move to consideration in the Senate. Currently, the Biden administration has been flying formula into the U.S. under Operation Fly Formula. The FDA has been working with foreign infant formula manufacturers so that they can permanently sell their products in the U.S. This should go a long way to permanently address the baby formula shortage issues.