Is buybuy Baby Really Closing? Customers Want to Know Buy Buy Baby has been viewed as a leading retailer in childcare products for decades. Is the company closing and going out of business? By Anya Binx May 3 2023, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET

Baby goods are always in demand, but times and shopping patterns have changed. The higher demand for baby goods has been answered by mass retailers looking to supply these much-needed products to those who are pregnant or have small children. So, can buybuy Baby survive this shifting market landscape, or will it close? Read on to find out.

Will buybuy Baby close? Let's look at the retailer's competition.

Once a popular American retail chain specializing in infant-to-young child goods, buybuy Baby was considered to be a prime shopping destination for those with kids. It was a front-runner in the baby and toddler merchandise scene after opening in 1996. The company provided department-style shopping experiences that supplied necessary goods such as clothes, strollers, car seats, and other baby care items that were in high demand. buybuy Baby also offered baby registry services.

buybuy Baby is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, a home goods department retail chain that mainly focused on interior home needs. However, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby have struggled amid the market shift. Competitors have threatened their business models, and baby, toddler, and young child products have become incredibly widespread and greatly accessible through digital and other in-person marketplaces.

Stores like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are glaring threats to buybuy Baby as all three retailers can offer the same services. While Amazon is exclusively online, all three competitors sell accessible baby goods at competitive rates. They've also introduced their own forms of baby registries, which has stripped buybuy Baby of a key revenue driver.

What does the future look like for buybuy Baby?

buybuy Baby has finalized plans to close their business operations. The news comes on the heels of the announcement that its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy. buybuy Baby has locked down a date for their closing sales, which started on April 26, 2023. Per the bankruptcy paperwork, it's alleged that all buybuy Baby stores will close on June 30, 2023. Also, a liquidation sale is underway.

Despite its closing, buybuy Baby has been working to find partners to transfer existing registries to, where data will be preserved, and pregnant people can continue building their registries. Even with the closing date drawing closer, the marketplace will fulfill all online orders made through the buybuy Baby website. Coupons are no longer active when redeeming discounts, but all gift cards are good until May 8, 2023.