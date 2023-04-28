Home > Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Source: Getty Images Bed Bath & Beyond Doesn't Accept Its Coupons Anymore, but Two Other Stores Do If you have Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, don't worry. They will be honored at Big Lots and The Container Store, since the company filed for bankruptcy. By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 28 2023, Updated 5:10 p.m. ET

Customers who have long enjoyed Bed Bath & Beyond's 20 percent off coupons were likely dismayed to hear of the houseware company's bankruptcy filing. Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are no longer accepted as of April 26, 2023, but Big Lots and The Container Store are stepping up to accept the coupons. Here's how long you have to save.

Bed Bath & Beyond was once a top destination for engaged couples setting up bridal registries, with every imaginable product in home decor and appliances available. Now the retailer has lost hundreds of its stores and has filed for bankruptcy. Although it has stopped accepting the 20 percent off coupons, two retailers will honor those discounts.

Source: Getty Images Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in the wake of its bankruptcy.

Why are the Bed Bath & Beyond coupons so popular?

Bed Bath & Beyond's coupons gained somewhat of an iconic following over the years. CNN Business reports that the retailer introduced the oversized blue-and-white coupons three decades ago. Customers could get 20 percent off a single item with the coupons, and with plenty of high-priced items at the retailer, which offered significant savings.

Unfortunately, after taking major sales hits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bed Bath & Beyond has drastically cut the number of store locations and recently announced its bankruptcy. Stores are winding down operations and April 26 was the final day for customers to get 20 percent off an item.

Big Lots is one store that will honor Bed Bath & Beyond coupons for a limited time.

Although people who had been saving a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon might have worried, their coupons will still be good at two different competitors for a limited time. Big Lots and The Container Store have announced that they will honor the 20 percent off. Here's when you need to do your shopping to save that cash.

Source: Wikimedia Commons Big Lots will accept competitor coupons from Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time.

Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn said in a press release, "At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we're always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers." Therefore, the retailer is offering 20 percent off to customers with expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons.

At Big Lots, the discount applies to the person's entire purchase (not just one item) as long as the total purchase is at least $50. You'll need to act quickly, as the Big Lots offer will only last through May 7, 2023. There are some exceptions to the discount: It doesn't apply to shipping charges or to previous price holds.

The Container Store will honor Bed Bath & Beyond coupons through the end of May.

The Container Store announced that it will offer 20 percent off a single item from now through May 31. It didn't specify Bed Bath & Beyond, but instead referred to "a competitor's blue coupon" and said the discount will apply at any of its locations. The Container Store posted about the deal on its social media pages.

Don't toss those coupons just yet! We will accept any competitor's blue coupon for a limited time. We're here for you. Welcome to the organization. 💙#TheContainerStore https://t.co/xmMINKHiFp — The Container Store (@ContainerStore) April 27, 2023

Some commented on the retailer's tweet asking about whether this would apply even to expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, to which they responded "yes." The retailer said, "We will accept any competitor's blue coupon, even the expired ones!"

Source: The Container Store Facebook

Terms and conditions apply for The Container Store's offer as well. Its website says "valid, competitor's blue coupons accepted in-store only." The discount is for one item only, and it will be applied to the highest regularly priced item in your cart. It can't be combined with other offers or discounts.