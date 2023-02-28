Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Getty images Woman carrying child 10 Best Places to Get Freebies During Pregnancy — Don't Miss Out By Anya Binx Feb. 28 2023, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Dealing with pregnancy can be incredibly stressful as it is. When factoring in the financial element of having a baby, the physical and emotional pressure may feel unbearable. The need to overperform when expecting may not feel doable by those who are with child, and even the basic necessities could feel like they're a touch out of reach.

From baby formula to diapers here are places to get freebies during pregnancy. We've done some digging and found the 10 best places to get freebies during pregnancy.

1. Amazon Baby Registry Welcome Box

Source: Amazon

Amazon Prime Membership account holders are eligible to register for a baby box from the online shopping giant, sent right to their doorstep. The Baby Registry Welcome Box does require that those registering "complete 60 percent of their Checklist and have over $10 of purchases from their registry (by themselves or others)" before Amazon Prime users are able to submit their order. Amazon chooses what is sent in the box while including free product samples and other discounts. All products within the box vary.

2. Target Baby Registry Gift Bag

Source: Target Facebook Target

The Target Baby Registry Gift Bag offers a free baby kit to those who set up a registry through Target. The market value for the Target Baby Registry Gift Bag sits at around $100, including samples and other coupons good for baby items. Everyone who registers must open a Target Baby Registry prior to receiving their Target Baby Registry Gift Bag, though the bag itself is free.

3. Gerber Baby Gift Box

Source: Gerber Life Insurance Gerber baby

Gerber sends the Gerber Baby Gift Box to expecting individuals, which distributes free company products and other discounts, to those who have created a myGerber account. Once an account is created, Gerber will send out the Gerber Baby Welcome Box filled with Gerber-branded goodies. There is no additional charge for this box.

4. The National Diaper Bank Network

Source: Getty Images

The National Diaper Bank Network distributes free diapers donated by others. The network sets out to provide supplies of enough diapers to infants and newborns in need. Because diapers aren't redeemable through SNAP and WIC food stamps, the National Diaper Bank Network provides products to underprivileged families free of cost. Pantries and diaper programs can be found on community-wide bases.

5. Similac StrongMoms Reward Program

Source: Similac

Baby formula, other savings opportunities, and gifts valued up to $400 are distributed to those who have registered for the Similac StrongMoms Reward Program. The registration is quick and easy while offering nutritional guidance for babies. There isn't a fee to join, and members can add an option to receive PampersClub savings updates.

6. The Affordable Care Act free breast pump

Source: Getty Images Mom and baby

The Affordable Care Act has opened accessibility for those who may need a breast pump to receive one for free. While insurance providers are required to cover the fee of the pump, there isn't a charge or out-of-pocket payment required by the recipient. The quality of the breast pump may be new, or in some cases, recipients will be able to rent out units for a period of time.

7. Walmart Baby Box

Source: YouTube A welcome box from Walmart

The Walmart Baby Registry Welcome Box is an incentive for registering for the Walmart Baby Registry. Walmart will gift expectant parents with a gift box full of essentials for their child in return for their enrollment through their official registry. All who create an account are automatically deemed eligible to receive the box with no cost applied to them.

8. The Medela Breastfeeding kit

Source: Amazon and Medela The Medela Breastfeeding kit

The Medela Breastfeeding Kit follows similar beats when looking back at the Affordable Care Act coverage of breastfeeding supplies. This freebie is paid for by most insurance companies within the U.S., and these free options vary by what individual health plans may offer. The only prerequisite necessary for program application is to be enrolled under an ongoing health insurance plan.

9. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Source: Russell County Public Library Dolly Parton's Imagination Library ad

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library sends out one free age-appropriate book per month from ages birth to five years old. This program is hosted by the Library of Congress and participation is determined on a location-by-location basis. Families in the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Canada, and Australia all may have qualifications for availability. No application fee is necessary, and others are encouraged to donate their old books.

10. Enfamil Family Beginnings

Source: Getty Images Enfamil