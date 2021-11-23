Parents Beware, Baby Formula Shortage Might Not End Soon

There are several options that parents can try until their preferred formula is available again in supermarkets. If the baby is older than six months, parents can focus on food and prioritize high-quality, nutrient-dense foods. Parents can also try contacting the baby's pediatrician since they usually get formula samples. If parents are eligible for WIC or SNAP benefits, they might have infant formula as well. Women's shelters, food banks, and faith-based organizations might also be good places to check for baby formula.