Why the World Food Shortage Isn't Going Away Soon

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers hoarded essential items like toilet paper and diapers, which led to a widespread shortage. You can still spot a lot of empty shelves in supermarket stores. Some of the items might have changed and are geared more towards the food category. Are we facing a world food shortage in 2021 ?

The shortage at a lot of places isn't an actual shortage but a supply constraint due to logistical issues, especially in developed markets like the U.S. and the U.K. Many countries around the world are trying to address these concerns and correct the situation. When will the issue get resolved?

In May 2020, when discussing #foodshortages during the #COVID19 lockdowns, #JoeBiden ’s #Twitter account posted a video from a virtual town hall that blamed all food shortages on the admin. “We don't have a food shortage problem, we have a #leadership problem,” #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/D67Hb0z1gw

Most of the issues in the U.S. are localized. According to the USDA, the U.S. food market will be well supplied. It expects food prices to remain stable or even decline in some cases.

While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., there are pockets experiencing strain like bottled water and turkeys. Most of the shortage in the U.S. is due to supply chain issues and labor shortages. Demand returned quickly and the supply side wasn't ready, which led to bottlenecks at various sites, including congestion at ports, a container shortage, a packaging material shortage, and a truck driver shortage .

Global food shortage

In contrast to the U.S., the food shortage around the world isn't just a factor of supply chain issues. According to a rapid phone survey done by the World Bank in 48 countries, a significant number of people are running out of food or reducing their consumption. Global food prices have hit a 10-year peak, according to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), driven by gains in cereals and vegetable oils. Despite record cereal consumption, a shortage is forecasted on higher consumption projections.

Article continues below advertisement

The major risks to food security are at the country level. Many countries are facing high food price inflation at the retail level and this could impact people in low-and middle-income countries.

Other countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Syria, northern Nigeria, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and Haiti are among the worst affected countries as far as food insecurity is concerned and the major reason is conflict. Economic shocks and weather extremes are exacerbating the food shortage and insecurity around the world.

Article continues below advertisement