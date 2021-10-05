The USDA Permanently Raised SNAP Benefits by 25 Percent in Oct. 2021— Are You Eligible?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly the Food Stamp Program) is a federal government program that assists individuals and families in meeting their food needs. On Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits increased by more than 25 percent.

This is the highest single boost in the program's history, and it will be permanent. Here’s everything that you need to know about SNAP benefits.

SNAP benefits rose in Oct. 2021

Recently, the USDA re-evaluated its Thirty Food Plan, which is used to compute SNAP benefits. The organization found that the cost of a healthy, cost-effective diet was 21 percent higher, driving many families to buy cheaper, unhealthy foods in order to stretch their benefits.

But starting Oct. 1, higher benefits are available to over 42 million SNAP recipients. Benefits vary by state, but beneficiaries can anticipate benefits to increase by around $36 per person, per month, or $1.20 per day. For the average recipient, the monthly per-person benefit will increase to $157 from $121.

While this increase won't be life-changing for most families and individuals, it may stretch grocery budgets for those who rely on SNAP benefits. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, any improvements that help individuals deal with financial stress are welcome.

