Will There Be Extra Food Stamps for October? TFP Changes, Explained

The TFP is used to determine SNAP benefits. Recently, the USDA re-evaluated the plan and announced a permanent increase in SNAP benefits from fiscal 2022 (beginning October 1, 2021). The USDA looked at four major items to suggest the hike—current food prices, what Americans usually eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in those foods.

The budget for TFP was developed in the 1960s considering a nutritionally adequate diet. Since then, the budget’s purchasing power hasn't changed. For years, many people have argued that TFP underestimates the cost of a nutritionally adequate diet. The current hike reflects people’s nutritional needs and food preparation time. While SNAP benefits usually increase by nearly 1 percent per year, starting on Oct. 1, they will rise by 15 percent, which comes out to be about $36 per month per family.