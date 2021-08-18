SNAP Benefits to See Largest Increase Ever Starting on October 1

Starting on Oct. 1, families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will see a 25 percent increase in the amount of assistance they receive.

This week, the Biden administration approved the largest increase in SNAP benefits since the program started in 1975. The average SNAP benefit will increase by $36.24 per person per month or $1.19 per day.

The SNAP benefit increase came as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. President Joe Biden’s January executive order asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to consider expanding the federal nutrition assistance programs to address the growing hunger crisis in the country.

USDA reevaluates the Thrifty Food Plan

On Aug. 16, the USDA released its reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan used to calculate SNAP benefits. In its re-evaluation, the USDA looked at four key factors—current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in food items.

The reevaluation found that the cost of a nutritious, practical, and cost-effective diet is 21 percent higher than the current Thrifty Food Plan. The USDA reports that evidence consistently shows that the benefit levels are too low to provide for a realistic and healthy diet even with households contributing their own funds toward groceries.

“A modernized Thrifty Food Plan is more than a commitment to good nutrition – it’s an investment in our nation’s health, economy, and security,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Ensuring low-income families have access to a healthy diet helps prevent disease, supports children in the classroom, reduces health care costs, and more. And the additional money families will spend on groceries helps grow the food economy, creating thousands of new jobs along the way.”