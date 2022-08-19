Thinking of Having a Child? Expect to Pay More than $18K a Year

The Brookings Institute now says that a married, middle-income couple with two children will spend an average of $18,271 per year to raise the younger child born in 2015 through the age of 17, The Wall Street Journal reports. That works out to a total of $310,605 over 17 years.

By comparison, a Brookings Institute estimate based on the inflation rate two years ago shows it would have cost the same couple $26,011 less to raise a child for 17 years.