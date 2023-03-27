Home > Personal Finance Source: Getty Images Time to Clean Out Your Closet? How to Price Garage Sale Items By Kate Zuritsky Mar. 27 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Trying to unload unused items and hoping to make a few dollars? While you could spend time taking photos and uploading descriptions to a resale site, hosting a garage sale may be a quicker and easier option.

You may think you need a garage to host a garage sale, but you can improvise and call the sale of your personal belongings whatever you’d like! Truth is, two of the hardest decisions you’ll make are deciding what to sell and how to price them. Don’t stress, we've got tips to help you decide how to price garage sale items.

What are the most popular items to sell at a garage sale?

While you can sell pretty much anything you want at a garage sale, people will come searching for the following items: Clothing: Gently used clothing, especially for children and babies

Children's toys, board games, and puzzles Books: Novels, children's books, cookbooks, and old magazines

Small furniture items like chairs, tables, and bookshelves Tools and garden equipment: Hand tools, power tools, and gardening equipment

Dishes, glassware, utensils, and cookware Media: TVs, CDs, DVD players, tapes, and gaming consoles

Gently used bicycles, exercise equipment, and sporting goods Collectibles and antiques: Vintage toys, coins, stamps, and antique furniture

People love picture frames, lamps, and decorative items Baby and children's items: Strollers, highchairs, car seats, and other baby gear

These items shouldn't be at a garage sale

Just because you want to unload some of your personal belongings, doesn’t mean you should try to sell everything. Here are items you shouldn't try to sell at a garage sale: Cosmetics: Makeup and skincare products have a recommended shelf life and expire quicker than you’d think. Plus, it’s unsanitary.

Don’t sell a crib at a garage or yard sale due to safety concerns, especially if it’s more than 10 years old. Mattresses: Second-hand mattresses may have bed bugs, which can ruin someone’s home, and it’s unsanitary.

Running shoes: Since shoes mold to the wearer’s feet, they may not fit someone else properly and cause pain and injury. They’re also stinky and sweaty and run the risk of foot fungus.

Most car seats are made of plastic, so they will degrade over time. Older models may not meet current safety standards and they have an expiration date, which is somewhere between 6 years and 10 years from manufacturer date. Electronics: Since older appliances eventually stop working, someone may be stuck with yours, and older electronics may not meet current safety standards and could cause a fire.

Since older appliances eventually stop working, someone may be stuck with yours, and older electronics may not meet current safety standards and could cause a fire. Nonstick pans: Nonstick pans have a short lifespan because the Teflon coating wears off and some of these pans contain suspected carcinogens. They should be purchased new every three to five years.

1. Research similar items

To land on pricing, check online marketplaces like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or Craigslist to compare and get an idea of the value.

2. Set prices to negotiate

Many garage sale shoppers expect to haggle, so price your items slightly higher than you're willing to sell them for to leave room for negotiation.

3. Consider the condition

Items in excellent or like-new condition can be priced higher, while items with noticeable wear or damage should be priced lower.

4. Keep most items under $5

Shoppers expect amazing prices at a garage sale, and it’ll be easier to sell most items quickly if they’re priced below $5, and ideally between $1–$2 each.

5. Apply the 10 percent pricing rule

As a general rule of thumb, price garage sale items at about 10 percent–20 percent of their current retail price. So, if something retails for $50, and your item is in good condition, you should price it for $5–$10. Also consider if it’s in season or out, and what it has been sold for at other sales.

6. Group similar items together

Organize similar items together and price them similarly to make it easier for buyers to compare and choose what they want.

7. Price based on demand

If you have a popular or collectible item, price it higher and also price based on the season. Off season items should be cheaper than current season pieces.

8. Offer bulk discounts

Offer discounts when they buy multiple items, such as a "buy two, get one free" deal or a discount for purchasing a certain dollar amount.

9. Use price tags instead of stickers

Clearly label each item with a price tag and make sure prices are easy to read and understand. It’s also said that garage sale shoppers perceive an item of higher value if it has a tag.

10. Price items as already reduced