Disney VHS tapes
Should You Sell Your Disney VHS Tapes Now or Wait? — Here Is What They Are Worth

Nov. 4 2022, Updated 1:22 p.m. ET

Chances are you no longer have a VCR player in your house, but can't let go of your favorite Disney VHS tapes. Since they are just collecting dust in a box somewhere, now can be a good time to see if you have any of the VHS tapes worth money.

Yes, due to the fact that Disney no longer makes VHS tapes and a bit of nostalgia, some of those movies may be worth thousands — especially if it's a Black Diamond Edition of one of the animated classics.

So, which Disney VHS tapes are worth money? Keep reading to find out!

If you have a Black Diamond Edition of these movies, you're in luck!

According to The Gamer, certain Black Diamond Editions of various animated Disney classics can be worth thousands — if you find the right buyer. Black Diamond means they were released between 1984 and 1994, and usually have a black diamond on the spine.

They include:

  • 101 Dalmatians (1961) — $6,000
  • The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under (1977 / 1990) – $2,500
  • Aladdin (1992) — $1,500
  • The Jungle Book (1967) — $1,200
  • The Little Mermaid (1989) — $1,000
  • Lady and the Tramp (1955) — $1,000
  • Beauty and the Beast (1991) — $600
  • Fantasia (1940) — $500
Others that could sell for a few hundred dollars include Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Dumbo, and Cinderella. Again, while many of these VHS tapes are listed at these high price points, many are sold for a lot less.

'Song of the South' is also rare and worth more than most Disney VHS tapes.

song of the south disney vhs
Source: eBay

Even if you don't have a Black Diamond or First Edition of Song of the South, it currently retails for $150, which is pretty good for an old VHS tape.

As with most items, if the VHS tape is unopened, it will be worth more than a used version.

Sadly, while there are exceptions, most of your Disney VHS tapes are worth a few dollars each.

"There is some new Gen X and millennial interest in re-visiting the technology and media of their youth,” Megan Mahn Miller, an appraiser of entertainment memorabilia based in Minneapolis, said via Fox8. “You can see the same thing happening with old video games and Pokémon cards.”

Miller continued, "It all depends on what ‘valuable’ means to you. If you can sell an item that you have had since the 1980s for $5, maybe that is valuable to you."

If you are interested in selling your old Disney VHS tapes, eBay, Amazon, and Disney Facebook Groups might be a good place to start.

