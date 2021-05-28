BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Looks Expensive, Wait for Pullbacks

According to Market Beat, analysts' average target price is $14.89 for BCRX stock, which is 5 percent below its current price. Among the 11 analysts tracking BCRX, eight recommend a buy and three recommend a hold. None of the analysts recommend a sell. Their highest target price of $20 is 28 percent above the stock's current price, while their lowest target price of $6 is 62 percent below.