Moderna Is Suing Pfizer and BioNTech Over Patent Misuse

Between 2011 and 2016, Moderna filed a variety of patents to protect the mRNA vaccine and other vaccine advancements. So why is Moderna suing Pfizer over patents? According to the Washington Post, Moderna has reason to believe that its ideas were duplicated by competitors. Moderna's Chief Legal Officer, Shannon Thyme Klinger, stated, "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission."