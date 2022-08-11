Royal Caribbean Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines at Certain Ports
Although the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't yet been declared over, certain cruise lines are reducing restrictions, perhaps in an effort to entice individuals to book a vacation. Royal Caribbean announced via its website that it would be dropping the COVID-19 vaccination requirement from its list of rules for those departing from select ports. What other cruises don’t require COVID-19 vaccines?
Read on for an overview of Royal Caribbean’s cruise line vaccine rules and the other companies that are following suit.
These are the Royal Caribbean home ports that don’t require you to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
If you’ll be departing on a Royal Caribbean cruise that's leaving from home ports in California, Louisiana, or Texas, on or after September 5, 2022, the cruise line says you don’t need to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the cruise line “strongly recommends” that guests come fully vaccinated or receive their final dose at least 14 days before sailing.
It’s worth noting that anyone who will be traveling out of these ports on or after Sept. 5 will be asked to disclose their vaccination status upon checking in.
Although Royal Caribbean doesn't require those who are vaccinated to provide documentation of their status upon boarding, you're encouraged to bring it “in case authorities or local business in a destination request to see it.”
As for those who aren't fully vaccinated, the cruise line says you will need to bring a negative COVID-19 test result with you that was taken within three days of your scheduled boarding day.
All other Royal Caribbean guests ages 12 and older are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.
If your cruise ship is scheduled to depart from another port aside from those listed above, you are required to provide proof of vaccination given you are aged 12 or older. Additionally, the cruise line requires that you receive the final dose of your COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before your sailing date.
Celebrity Cruises is another to relax their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for select home ports.
Although Celebrity Cruises hasn’t fully wiped away its COVID-19 vaccination requirement, the cruise line is giving unvaccinated individuals departing out of select ports the option to travel. Those who are scheduled to board a Celebrity Cruise ship in Los Angeles, the United Kingdom, and Europe (excluding Iceland) on or after September 5, 2022, won’t be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Celebrity Cruises, which is owned by Royal Caribbean Group, requires all other travelers aged 12 and up to be vaccinated. Any unvaccinated guests permitted to travel will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within three days of departure.
Now, although the cruise line doesn’t require vaccinated guests to provide a negative test result when sailing for five nights or less, it's a requirement if sailing six nights or longer.
Did Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines ease their COVID-19 travel protocol?
Carnival Cruise Line still requires passengers (12+) to be fully vaccinated, unless they qualify for an exemption. As for Norwegian, the cruise line is allowing unvaccinated guests to travel beginning September 3, 2022, unless a country has set different requirements. The international cruise line will still require guests traveling on or after Sept. 3 to produce a negative COVID-19 test result.