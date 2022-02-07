Fuel Costs Are So High That Even Cruise Lines Can't Afford Them

If fueling a 70-meter superyacht using 500 liters of fuel an hour can cost roughly $400,000 a year, according to Luxury Viewer, imagine how much it costs to fuel a cruise ship. We’re guessing that the figure is more than the average person will earn in a lifetime. Although cruise lines factor fuel costs into passenger fares, it appears even that isn’t enough to help certain cruise lines stay afloat. How much does it cost to fuel a cruise ship?