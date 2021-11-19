Disney Cruise Line Updates Its Vaccine Mandate, Has Some Exceptions

Even though the CDC has deemed the vaccine to be safe and effective for children, mishaps have still occurred. While the rate has been fairly high for vaccination in children, so has the rate at which children have received the wrong dosage of the vaccine. On Nov. 17, 14 children in Northern California received the vaccine with the incorrect amount of diluent. It was reported that the children were hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery. The age range of the children wrongly dosed wasn't specified.