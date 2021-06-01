Should You Buy Carnival (CCL) Stock on the Cruise Comeback?

Carnival stock has gained 36 percent year-to-date and 76 percent over the last year. However, Carnival continues to be a risky company that operates in a risky industry. The last several weeks haven’t been promising for the cruise industry, and the CDC has issued a long list of rules and regulations for cruise lines that may make it difficult for them to resume sailing from U.S. ports. The return of big-ship sailing out of U.S. ports is subject to approval from the CDC and the Biden administration.