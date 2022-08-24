A Creatine Shortage Is Making the Supplement Expensive

There are several types of creatine, with the most common being creatine monohydrate. Many brands recommend a loading phase, which is where you consume large amounts of creatine for approximately one week so that your muscles can store creatine more efficiently. This can be uncomfortable for some consumers, as the supplement can cause bloating. As a result, types that don't require a loading phase have been developed, such as creatine hydrochloride (HCL) and kre-alkalyn creatine.