What Sentence Sunny Balwani Can Expect After His Fraud Conviction

Holmes claimed Balwani abused and manipulated her. (She testified, “He told me that I didn’t know what I was doing in business, that my convictions were wrong, and that if I followed my instincts, I was going to fail.”) The two have an almost 20-year age gap, with Balwani as the senior. Whereas abuse hasn't been proven, the duo shares responsibility for defrauding investors and risking the lives of patients with inaccurate blood test results. This has put the onus on them both, something juries in both trials have effectively agreed on.