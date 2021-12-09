Theranos Doesn't Exist Anymore, But Its Patents Live On

If Holmes is found guilty of fraud, she could face big fines and decades in prison for the alleged crimes. A documentary about Theranos' demise, called The Inventor, came out in 2019. A new movie featuring Jennifer Lawrence is set to be released on Amazon Prime in the future. Regardless of the trial outcomes for Holmes and Balwani, the story for Theranos has largely already been written in history. A verdict on individual guilt might not change that, but we'll have to wait and see.