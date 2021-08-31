Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos Patents Live on Despite Fraud Trial

The one thing that worries me about the whole Theranos thing is the amount of patents Elizabeth Holmes actually is registered for

According to Justia Patents, Holmes is listed as an inventor on literally hundreds of patents. Some of the patents are applications, while others have been granted patents by the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). Many are continuations of existing patents that Holmes likely took part in early on in the process. The applications fall under organizations like Labrador Diagnostics, Theranos, Inc., Theranos IP Company, LLC, and other business variations.