Former Theranos President Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani's Net Worth Is In Question

Balwani is currently about 56 years old, nearly two decades older than his former girlfriend and colleague, Holmes. The Pakistani businessperson has a storied resume, working for the likes of Lotus Software and Microsoft before becoming president and COO of Theranos.

Bystanders expect prosecutors to question Balwani on the full story of his net worth during his trial to gauge how much he profited from the long-time fraudulent business. Some facts may come to light during Holmes's own trial, as she's expected to slam Balwani by testifying that he physically and emotionally abused her during the entire Theranos operation. Balwani was 37 when he met 18-year-old Holmes and started a business and personal relationship with her.