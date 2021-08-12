What Happened to Elizabeth Holmes? Theranos Founder's Fall From Grace

Not many people have had a fall from grace as monumental as Elizabeth Holmes , the founder and CEO of the now-defunct healthcare company, Theranos. Once heralded by Forbes as the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire and Time’s Most Influential People in the World, Holmes is now about to stand trial on criminal fraud charges. So, what happened to Holmes?

By all accounts, Holmes seemed to have a bright future. She started her first business selling computer source code to Chinese universities while she was still in high school.

After high school, Holmes studied chemical engineering at Stanford University. She got a job at the Genome Institute of Singapore, where she tested blood samples for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1) and even applied for her own patent.

In 2004, Holmes dropped out of college and founded Theranos with her tuition money. She was just 19 years old.

In a 2015 interview with WIRED, Holmes said she started the company to “make actionable health information accessible to people everywhere at the time it matters most.” She boasted that her company could run numerous blood tests with a single micro-sample of blood and get results in less than four hours.

Although her former professors at Stanford were skeptical, Holmes was able to garner the support and financial backing of investors. She raised over $92 million in venture capital by 2010. Investors included former Secretary of State George Shultz, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and Betsy DeVos.