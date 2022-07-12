Jen Shah Legal Update: Real Housewife Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

While Shah’s attorney paints her as a remorseful albeit good samaritan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams had stronger words. “Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims,” Williams said. “These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This Office is committed to rooting out these schemes whatever form they take.”