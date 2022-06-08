Is Todd Chrisley Still a Millionaire? It’s Unlikely

It’s worth noting that any net worth Chrisley previously touted was likely falsified in an effort to keep up his image. He claimed on a radio program to pay upwards of $1 million in federal income taxes annually (though, to be clear, he hadn’t been paying his taxes at all at that point). He also once claimed to have millions of dollars in his Merrill Lynch bank account, but that seems to have never contained more than $17,000.