The Chrisleys Aren't Likely Among the Highest-Paid Reality Stars

Chrisley Knows Best fans don’t have definitive answers about the Chrisley family’s paychecks from the show, but that money might dry up soon, given Todd and Julie’s convictions and possible prison time. USA Network resumed airing Chrisley Knows Best’s ninth season on Thursday, June 23, but there’s no word on whether the cable network is continuing production on its previously-ordered 10th season of the show.

That said, we suspect the Chrisleys aren't among the top-earning reality stars…