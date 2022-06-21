Are Todd and Julie Chrisley Broke? Couple Lied About Net Worth for Years

“I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time to where all of it is discussed,” Todd said on the podcast. “We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker.”