Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Fame and Future in Question After Fraud Convictions

Reality TV fans would be justified to wonder whether Chrisley Knows Best is canceled, considering the legal trouble facing husband and wife Todd and Julie Chrisley, two of the USA Network show’s stars.

On June 7, Todd and Julie were convicted of fraud and tax evasion. A federal jury found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in personal loans, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia.