Google Employees Are Petitioning for Abortion Rights: What to Know

However, Google’s 14 U.S. data centers are primarily centered in red states where abortion is more likely to be banned or criminalized. Contract workers in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and more work for a company that doesn't provide them with the same well-publicized benefits as its other, full-time employees. For that, Google works are petitioning — and it could take a lot for the company to release its stronghold on the budget and extend abortion rights to TVC workers.