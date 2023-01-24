Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer > Amazon Source: Amazon Amazon's RxPass is a feature available to Prime members. Amazon Pharmacy Announces RxPass for Prime Members — Is It a Good Deal? By Kathryn Underwood Jan. 24 2023, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

As of 2023, Amazon has expanded from a small online bookstore to have a role in nearly every aspect of people's lives. Amazon Pharmacy has launched a new feature for Amazon Prime members called RxPass. With that option, members could save money on their prescription medications. But is Amazon Pharmacy RxPass a good deal for all?

The Amazon Pharmacy website explains the new option for Prime members, stating that customers could save up to 68 percent per medication by using RxPass. However, it's important that those who are already Prime members (or thinking about it) know whether RxPass is right for them.

These are the basics of Amazon Pharmacy RxPass.

First of all, RxPass is only available to Prime members, and it isn;t offered in all 50 states. Currently, the RxPass is available in 42 states. If your state offers RxPass and you're an Amazon Prime member who pays over $5 per month on all medications, RxPass may help you save money.

Amazon says that "the most common generic medications" are included in RxPass for a flat $5 fee per month. By subscribing, you get all of the prescribed refills for that same fee, and you can also sign up for an auto-refill option. Right now, 60 medications are included in the RxPass subscription.

Amazon Pharmacy RxPass isn't an insurance policy, though it says that people who are uninsured may benefit as well as those for whom specific medications aren't covered.

What drugs does RxPass cover?

As CNet reported, RxPass offers generic medications that treat more than 80 common medical conditions. High blood pressure and acid reflux are a few of the conditions treated. To find out whether a medication you need is included, you can search for it on Amazon or check the list on the Amazon Pharmacy website. You can search by drug name or by the condition it treats.

RxPass is a new benefit of Amazon Pharmacy, a program that launched in 2020. As with most other products, Amazon Prime members can get two-day shipping on their prescriptions through Amazon Pharmacy. Now, with RxPass, they may be able to save using the $5 monthly fee program.

These are requirements to use RxPass.

The first qualification is that you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a Prime membership in order to take advantage of RxPass, as that's the only way to access the program.

As RxPass is only available in 42 states, residents of the following states won't be eligible to use the service — California, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. However, people from those states can still use Amazon Pharmacy.

Customers with Medicare or Medicaid or any other government-funded insurance plan aren't eligible for RxPass, but that may change in the future.

Will I save money with RxPass?

All Prime members still get free delivery of prescription medications through Amazon Pharmacy. However, is it worth the extra $5 per month for RxPass? That depends on how much you're currently paying for your prescriptions each month. If you're pending more than $5 a month, RxPass is probably a good deal.

In an Amazon press release, John Love, the vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said, "Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50 percent or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy.”

How can I sign up for RxPass?

On Amazon's website or mobile app, create (or update) your Amazon Pharmacy profile. During sign-up, Amazon Pharmacy will verify your prescription information and eligibility. There are Amazon pharmacists on call 24/7 to assist with refills or contact prescribing doctors.