Amazon Offers Up to $3,000 in Sign-On Bonuses — But It's Not Paid out Right Away
Amazon is amping up its efforts to fill the vacant positions it has by offering sign-on bonuses for select job types. It’s also providing competitive pay rates for those who apply and are chosen to fill the slots.
Amazon currently has over 100 positions open that offer a sign-on bonus, some of which include Amazon air associate, delivery station warehouse worker, and fulfillment center warehouse associate.
Interested in knowing more about Amazon’s sign-on bonus and when it’s paid out? You’ll have to keep reading for all the details, including how to apply.
How does Amazon’s sign-on bonus work?
In order to receive a sign-on bonus from Amazon, you’ll need to select from the list of positions that offer it. Amazon has conveniently listed all of these jobs in one place, making it easier for you to find a job you want and are qualified to apply for. The jobs vary by location and there are plenty of options to choose from.
For example, the e-commerce giant has full-time, part-time, regular, and seasonal positions available, all of which offer sign-on bonuses. Amazon says it will only be offering the bonus for a limited time and the additional income can only be applied to specific job types and shifts so be sure to choose one that has a bonus attached to the listing.
When does Amazon pay out the sign-on bonus?
The sign-on bonus Amazon is currently offering for select jobs will be paid out in installments rather than a lump sum payment. This means you’ll receive an additional amount in each paycheck during the specified period of time the payout is being offered.
Amazon is careful in terms of how it advertises sign-on bonuses by saying “up to” a certain amount rather than specifying a set amount.
In order for an individual to receive their Amazon sign-on bonus, they must be employed at the time the payout is issued. One reason why Amazon isn’t handing out checks when a person first signs on as an employee may be to avoid having individuals apply and quit right after receiving their bonus.
What is Amazon’s minimum wage and what benefits does it offer employees?
Amazon’s minimum wage is currently set at $15, though it advertises higher wages for many of its positions. For example, the e-commerce giant says it will pay up to $22 for Amazon air associate positions and up to $2,000 as a sign-on bonus. Amazon also has delivery warehouse worker jobs open that pay up to $21.50 an hour and include up to $1,000 in bonus pay.
In addition to providing competitive wages (for some positions) that are paid out weekly, Amazon also offers healthcare benefits, maternity leave, 401(k) savings plans, paid time off, and more for select roles. The company also gives certain employees a $110 Zappos gift code that can be applied toward the purchase of shoes to ensure new employees are prepared for their first day of work.
If you want to apply for an Amazon role that offers a sign-on bonus, you can do so directly through the company’s website.