Zantac Lawsuits Drive Big Pharma Stocks Down — Who Owns the Drug?

Zantac was previously sold both over-the-counter (OTC) and in prescription form. The drug, which was primarily used to treat conditions like heartburn and stomach ulcers, first began making its way into households in 1983 after Glaxo Holdings Ltd. (now a part of GlaxoSmithKline PLC) received approval from the FDA to issue it.

The drug became widely known and marketed in 31 different countries, according to Reuters.