Kadmon's (KDMN) Stock Price Forecast Ahead of Its Sanofi Acquisition

Barely a month after announcing the acquisition of Translate Bio for its messenger RNA technology, French drugmaker Sanofi entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kadmon in an all-cash deal worth $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, Kadmon shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash, which is 79 percent more than the closing price on Sept. 7.

The boards on both sides have unanimously approved the business combination. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The companies anticipate that the deal will be modestly dilutive to Sanofi’s EPS in 2022. The deal will further strengthen Sanofi’s transplant business with the addition of Kadmon’s Rezurock (belumosudil). In July, the FDA approved Rezurock to treat patients aged 12 and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) who have failed two prior lines of systemic therapy.