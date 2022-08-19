New Gene Therapy Becomes Most Expensive Drug Ever at $2.8M

The director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., said the approval “is an important advance in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, particularly in individuals who require ongoing red blood cell transfusions.” He also said, “Given the potential health complications associated with this serious disease, this action highlights the FDA’s continued commitment to supporting the development of innovative therapies for patients who have limited treatment options.”